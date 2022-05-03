Pediatric dietitian, mothers discuss baby formula shortage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a problem we’ve followed for months now. Families hunting grocery stores and pharmacies, trying to find formula to feed their kids.

We talked to local moms and a pediatric dietitian about what they’re seeing.

“The struggle is, it’s real,” said Brittanie Hall.

Hall’s baby is exclusively on breast milk, but it’s hard to keep up.

She’s thinking about switching to formula but is afraid of what switching will do to him.

“There’s not even a really good backup plan if I wanted to stop breastfeeding. So, it kind of makes me nervous that the shelves are empty,” she said.

For those worried about switching through generic brand formula, pediatric dietitian Desha McNeair says parents can switch between brands.

“A lot of the formulas have the same components, it’s just different manufacturers. So, the risks are really low. The issue comes in when your baby is on a specialized formula,” she said.

Her baby’s formula is made for babies with allergies, metabolism, or kidney issues. Something mom Chelsie Wallis is working through with her four-month-old

“Going from different formula to different formula and then switching back and forth with the breast milk, he gets gassy, he gets spit-up, constipation, the whole nine yards,” said Chelsie Wallis.

McNeair says to try local shops, rather than retailers, or buy straight from the manufacturer. But in cases of emergency--

The biggest takeaway is to avoid homemade recipes entirely. Even a small change in these formulas can send your baby to the hospital.

“If you have tried all of that and you still can’t find anything, contact your local hospital, or your local pediatrician to see if they have samples,” said McNeair.

