Peach State sees record turnout for early voting in primary

By Kennedi Harris
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia saw record turnout and no lines on the first day of early voting for the 2022 primary election.

Overall, 27,298 Georgians cast their ballots early and in-person on Monday, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

That’s three times the number that turned out to vote on the first day of the 2018 primary election and almost double the number for the June 2020 primary.

For Georgia’s June 2020 primary election, 14,950 individuals cast ballots in-person on the first day of early voting. For the 2018 primary, only 9,266 Georgians cast ballots on the first day of early, in-person voting.

An additional 2,719 absentee ballots have been returned statewide, as well.

MORE | Election changes, voting hours and locations for local early voting in Ga.

In Richmond County, more than 100 people cast their votes early Monday. The turnout was better than expected.

“Some people, I guess, are excited again to get out and actually vote,” said Travis Doss, executive director of the Richmond County Board of Elections.

This election has local and statewide stakes, and this ballot is a long one.

“Be prepared because it is a big ballot; there’s a lot on it. So, the better prepared you to be before you get here, then the easier it is when you come,” Doss said.

Early voting will take place inside the Linda Beazley Community Room Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. That’s also when you can drop off your absentee ballot. Under the new law, there are two added Saturdays for early voting.

“We’ll have the 7th and the 14th for Saturday voting,” said Doss.

