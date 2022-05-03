Submit Photos/Videos
Orangeburg man shot while walking to his mother’s house

The victim said he heard two-gun shots and began to feel a tingling feeling in his right arm and noticed wounds to both his arm and rib cage.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -On May 2, 2022 at around 9 p.m. a man was attacked while walking to his mother’s house.

Charles Leroy Cleckley said to investigators he was walking to his mother’s house when the incident occurred.

He said he was talking on the phone and walking towards Rome Street when a grey Honda with tinted windows opened fire.

Cleckley explained he heard two-gun shots and began to feel a tingling feeling in his right arm and noticed wounds to both his arm and rib cage.

Cleckley managed to run to his uncle’s house where he was transported to a local hospital.

Officials stated they went back to the area where Cleckley said the incident occurred but found no evidence.

