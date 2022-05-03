Locals celebrate the memory and impact of James Brown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whoa! I feel good... It’s the day the ‘Godfather of Soul’ was born.

May 3 would’ve been James Brown’s 89th birthday. Here’s how locals are celebrating his memory.

The godfather of soul, Mr. Dynamite, the hardest working man in show business... James Brown’s legacy still lives on, and it still feels good.

“James Brown will never die,” said Tony Howard, entertainer.

Howard knew James Brown for 15 years and performed with ‘Mr. Get On Up’ on many occasions.

“To have the opportunity to roll with him and go the places he took me, it made me feel proud,” said Howard.

Brown’s musical impact on Howard inspired him to work with local music artists as well.

“Mr. Brown pulled me in and had me by his side. What I like to do is find local artists and pull them in to get on a bigger stage like where I’m at’,” said Howard.

The owner of Soul Bar says Brown used to visit often. He says Brown’s music is his legacy.

“James Brown’s legacy means everything. It means so much. It’s so powerful,” said CoCo Rubio.

Rubio is the planner for the James Brown birthday bash on Saturday at the Augusta Common. The event starts at 5 p.m.

It will feature local bands, live music, and food trucks for everyone to celebrate.

“He kind of was an underdog, who came from Augusta and became one of the biggest entertainers in the world.”

Both say Brown lives on through them.

“You listen to pop music now, and you listen to a lot of music. His music is still there. His influence is still there,” said Rubio.

Howard said: “One thing I learned from James Brown is respect others, and you get respect back.”

