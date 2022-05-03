Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Locals celebrate the memory and impact of James Brown

By Clare Allen
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whoa! I feel good... It’s the day the ‘Godfather of Soul’ was born.

May 3 would’ve been James Brown’s 89th birthday. Here’s how locals are celebrating his memory.

The godfather of soul, Mr. Dynamite, the hardest working man in show business... James Brown’s legacy still lives on, and it still feels good.

“James Brown will never die,” said Tony Howard, entertainer.

Howard knew James Brown for 15 years and performed with ‘Mr. Get On Up’ on many occasions.

MORE | Happy Birthday James Brown! His daughter, Deanna Brown Thomas join us

“To have the opportunity to roll with him and go the places he took me, it made me feel proud,” said Howard.

Brown’s musical impact on Howard inspired him to work with local music artists as well.

“Mr. Brown pulled me in and had me by his side. What I like to do is find local artists and pull them in to get on a bigger stage like where I’m at’,” said Howard.

The owner of Soul Bar says Brown used to visit often. He says Brown’s music is his legacy.

“James Brown’s legacy means everything. It means so much. It’s so powerful,” said CoCo Rubio.

Rubio is the planner for the James Brown birthday bash on Saturday at the Augusta Common. The event starts at 5 p.m.

MORE | Tickets go on sale Friday for Smokey Robinson concert in Augusta

It will feature local bands, live music, and food trucks for everyone to celebrate.

“He kind of was an underdog, who came from Augusta and became one of the biggest entertainers in the world.”

Both say Brown lives on through them.

“You listen to pop music now, and you listen to a lot of music. His music is still there. His influence is still there,” said Rubio.

Howard said: “One thing I learned from James Brown is respect others, and you get respect back.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Names released for 3 people killed in local crashes
Hot air balloon
Hot air balloon company responds to festival frustrations
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
Washington County sheriff details indictment in Tina Prince case
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver...
SCHP: Pedestrian killed by car, driver flees

Latest News

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Lebanon parents stressed over nationwide shortage of baby formula
Pediatric dietitian, mothers discuss baby formula shortage
Local pediatrician on baby formula shortage
Local pediatric dietitian on baby formula shortage
Locals celebrate the Godfather of Soul
Locals celebrate the Godfather of Soul