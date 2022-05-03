Submit Photos/Videos
Kemp signs college campus freedom of speech protection bill

HB 1, also known as the Forming Open and Robust University Minds Act or FORUM Act, was signed into law on Tuesday.
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill Tuesday that is aimed at protecting freedom of speech on higher education campuses, according to a release from his office.

The bill “secures freedom of speech on Georgia’s university and technical college system campuses by preventing the creation or elimination of any existing ‘free speech zones’ and designating all unrestricted outdoor areas of campus as public forums,” Kemp’s office said.

“Freedom of expression is one of this great nation’s fundamental liberties,” Kemp said. “Here in Georgia, we will protect those rights and that which is appropriate for any place of higher learning — the ability to learn of different ideas.”

Read the bill here.

