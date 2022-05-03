Submit Photos/Videos
Hub for Community Innovation holds roundtable for residents

FIRST LOOK: Inside Augusta’s new HUB for Community Innovation
FIRST LOOK: Inside Augusta's new HUB for Community Innovation
By Craig Allison
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Hub is set to have its soft opening on June 24 and 25, but there’s still time for residents to give some input.

“All opinions are good opinions,” said Charles Jason Dominguez, Harrisburg resident.

Dominguez has lived in Harrisburg for the past nine years and is excited for the Hub to bring something new to the community.

“Seems like a lot of opportunities available; open opportunity, you know? To help these kids out in the neighborhood who don’t know anything, who need to know a little bit more,” he said.

The $10 million project is set, to open near the end of June, but before they open up shop –

Felina Martin, director, Hub for Community Innovation said: “We want to hear just complete transparency, we want to hear the passion that the residents have for the community, and what they anticipate.”

Tuesday’s community roundtable, inside the Hub’s multipurpose room, is open to people who live nearby.

This will not only be an opportunity for people to share their opinions but a preview of what’s yet to come, with an included tour of the new facility.

Martin has already been processing feedback.

“Some of the concerns have been the lack of fresh produce, lack of a grocery store, and even transportation available in their neighborhoods,” she said.

Augusta Locally Grown will be present on Tuesday. They will eventually fill the kitchen and have classes for families to learn to cook meals using food grown right across the street.

