Georgia offering record level of incentives for electric car maker

Georgia Capitol
Georgia Capitol (WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - The state of Georgia and local governments will give Rivian Automotive $1.5 billion of incentives to build a 7,500-job, $5 billion electric vehicle plant.

That’s according to documents the company and state signed Monday. That’s by far the largest incentive package Georgia has ever offered to a company.

MORE | Ga. job market has fully recovered from pandemic, statistics show

Georgia Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson says the size of the package is “appropriate” for the largest single industrial announcement in Georgia history.

Rivian hopes to break ground as early as this summer and begin production in Georgia in 2024.

The plant has been beset by opposition from residents east of Atlanta who say Rivian will spoil their rural quality of life.

