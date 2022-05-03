Ga., S.C. politicians and activists react to leak on Roe v. Wade decision

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a Supreme Court draft decision overturning Roe v Wade was leaked Monday evening, there was reaction across Georgia and South Carolina.

The ACLU of Georgia retweeted statements from its parent organization Tuesday. While the ACLU noted that the Supreme Court majority opinion was not official at this time, the organization still saw the opinion as very concerning, tweeting, “This opinion would deprive half the nation of a fundamental, constitutional right that has been enjoyed by millions, for over 50 years. The breach in protocol at the Court pales in comparison to the breach in constitutional freedoms that the Court is charged with upholding.”

A tweet from NARAL Pro-Choice America echoed the ACLU’s thoughts, stating, “it’s important to know that Roe still stands and abortion is still legal. But it’s clear that we need to fight harder than ever before.” The group’s local branch, NARAL Pro-Choice Georgia, retweeted Jen Jordan, State Senator for the 6th District and candidate for Attorney General of Georgia, in her belief that, “Georgia needs a pro-choice Attorney General.”

Other regional pro-choice groups such as ARC-Southeast, have retweeted multiple sentiments today from those highlighting a fight to come and the need to donate to pro-choice organizations. Atlanta’s Feminist Women’s Health Center even set the ‘name’ field on their Twitter profile to read “Abortion is still legal in Georgia.”

On the other side of the debate, pro-life groups across Georgia also joined the fray on social media. The Georgia Life Alliance has made multiple retweets of Justice Samuel Alito’s statements from the majority opinion he authored. The group also tweeted statements from an article on lifenews.com claiming “Amazon joins Citigroup, Apple, Yelp, Levi Strauss and other companies that are giving their pregnant female employees money to abort their unborn babies.”

Politicians’ reactions

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

“The radical assault on our institutions and the Constitution itself has reached a new level with the release of a draft opinion on a major issue facing the Court. Whether you are a liberal, conservative or moderate, the integrity of the Court has been compromised by this outrageous act – an affront to the Rule of Law. ... If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, which I believe was one of the largest power grabs in the history of the Court, it means that every state will decide if abortion is legal and on what terms. That, in my view, is the most constitutionally sound way of dealing with this issue and the way the United States handled the issue until 1973.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

“As a pro-choice pastor, I’ve always believed that a patient’s room is way too small for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government. I’ll always fight to protect a woman’s right to choose. And that will never change.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

“Georgia is a state that values life at all stages. Governor Kemp led the fight to pass the strongest pro-life bill in the country and championed the law throughout legal challenges. We look forward to the Court issuing its final ruling, however, this unprecedented breach of U.S. Supreme Court protocol is deeply concerning.”

Gubernatorial candidate David Perdue

“There is word tonight that Roe v. Wade may soon be overturned. Bonnie and I are hopeful that’s the case. This potential ruling shows the importance of the three conservative Supreme Court Justices we confirmed working with President Trump while I was in the U.S. Senate. When I’m Governor, Georgia will be the safest place in America for the unborn.”

Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams

“As a woman, I am enraged by the continued assault on our right to control our bodies and our futures. As an American, I am appalled by the Supreme Court breach and its implications. As the next Governor of Georgia, I will defend the right to an abortion and fight for reproductive justice.”

