Falcons release RB Mike Davis after disappointing season

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) leaps in the air against the Philadelphia Eagles...
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) leaps in the air against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — After a disappointing season with his hometown team, running back Mike Davis has been released by the Atlanta Falcons.

The move was not surprising after Davis rushed for just 503 yards and three touchdowns last season. He averaged 3.6 yards per carry. The Falcons signaled they were moving in a different direction by drafting BYU running back Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round. They also re-signed Cordarrelle Patterson, who became one of the team’s biggest offensive playmakers lining up at both running back and receiver.

In addition to those moves, the Falcons signed Damien Williams to compete for playing time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

