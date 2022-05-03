Submit Photos/Videos
Chase Elliott wins at Dover to snap 26-race winless streak

Chase Elliott (9) drives during a NASCAR Cup Series auto racing race at Charlotte Motor...
Chase Elliott (9) drives during a NASCAR Cup Series auto racing race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)(Matt Kelley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Chase Elliott snapped a 26-race winless streak when the 2020 NASCAR champion pulled away down the stretch to win the rain-delayed Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Elliott led the final 53 laps and won his 14th career Cup race. He made it another win for Hendrick Motorsports on the mile concrete track. Elliott followed teammate Alex Bowman’s checkered flag a year ago, and a Hendrick driver won for the 22nd time at Dover. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was second and had his first top-five finish of the season for JTG Daugherty Racing. Ross Chastain was third for Trackhouse Racing. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell finished fourth.

The race was red-flagged Sunday with teammates Kyle Larson and Elliott sitting first and second.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

