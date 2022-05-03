Candidate forums scheduled this week in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Richmond County, you have a chance to hear from candidates this week.

On Wednesday, Augusta Commission candidates for Districts 6 and 10 will have discussions.

District 6′s event will start at 5 p.m. and District 10′s will start at 6:15.

And then on Thursday, the mayoral forum will be from 6-7:30 p.m.

All of the forums will be at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1833 Broad St.

