Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Candidate forums scheduled this week in Augusta

Georgia voting stickers
Georgia voting stickers(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Richmond County, you have a chance to hear from candidates this week.

On Wednesday, Augusta Commission candidates for Districts 6 and 10 will have discussions.

District 6′s event will start at 5 p.m. and District 10′s will start at 6:15.

And then on Thursday, the mayoral forum will be from 6-7:30 p.m.

All of the forums will be at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1833 Broad St.

MORE | Peach State sees record turnout for early voting in primary

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Names released for 3 people killed in local crashes
Hot air balloon
Hot air balloon company responds to festival frustrations
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
Washington County sheriff details indictment in Tina Prince case
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver...
SCHP: Pedestrian killed by car, driver flees