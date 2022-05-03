Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Buck stopped: Showalter suspended, Braves cool off Mets 5-2

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) works against the Philadelphia Phillies in the...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) works against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(AP Sports)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Austin Riley homered, Max Fried won his third straight outing and the Atlanta Braves cooled off the New York Mets with a 5-2 victory in the first of 19 meetings between the NL East rivals this season.

Travis d’Arnaud had three hits and three RBIs against his former team. Fried settled in after a rocky start, outpitching Chris Bassitt as the defending World Series champions took the opener of a four-game series with only their second comeback win of the year. Mark Canha hit his first home run for the division-leading Mets, who played without suspended manager Buck Showalter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Names released for 3 people killed in local crashes
From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
Washington County sheriff details indictment in Tina Prince case
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver...
SCHP: Pedestrian killed by car, driver flees
Shooting injures one person near downtown Aiken.
One injured in shooting near downtown Aiken
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that turned fatal Saturday morning.
Driver dies in early morning McCormick County crash

Latest News

Georgia Southern Head Football Coach Clay Helton during the 2022 Spring Game.
Clay Helton makes appearance in Augusta, talks building national contender
Augusta University recognizes their 2010 and 2011 National Championship winning golf teams, as...
Augusta University recognizes three National Champions at golf banquet
New Panthers logo
Panthers agree to terms with former All-Pro returner Roberts
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) leaps in the air against the Philadelphia Eagles...
Falcons release RB Mike Davis after disappointing season