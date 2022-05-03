Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond was denied Tuesday for a woman who’s charged in a March 22 dog attack that killed her 7-month-old great-granddaughter in Martinez.

Migdelia Guadalupe was charged with second-degree murder in the death of the girl she was taking care of.

At the bond hearing Tuesday, a prosecutor said there was a 20-minute delay in calling police after the dog fatally attacked Serenity Garnett, of Grovetown, at 3701 Columbia Drive, where the great-grandmother rented a room. The dog belonged to the home’s co-owner.

The prosecutor said that after the attack, Guadalupe ran out of the house to ask for help.

Guadalupe — also injured in the attack but much less severely than the girl — was arrested after being released from the hospital, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said.

The family was at the bond hearing but did not want to speak to News 12.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

An incident report says deputies responded around 12:15 p.m. March 22 to the home and found the great-grandmother and the girl being treated by fire crews for injuries.

The great-grandmother had lacerations and puncture wounds on her arms.

The child, also with multiple lacerations and puncture wounds, was not breathing when deputies arrived. Fire crews were performing CPR on her.

The dog belongs to Donna Marie Mills, 58, who splits ownership of the residence with her brother, Danny Mills, 55, deputies wrote.

Danny Mills told animal control officers the siblings gained ownership of the home after their parents died. Donna Mills was incarcerated, and Danny Mills doesn’t live at the home, according to authorities.

The dog was an American bulldog-Great Pyrenees mix named Blade.

Previous problems

The attack wasn’t the first time for animal control officers to visit the home.

According to Columbia County records, officers were called there on Nov. 5, 2017. In that instance, Blade was the victim, according to a report by animal control officers. Officers wrote that an American bulldog mix jumped into the backyard and fought with Blade before jumping back out of the yard. Both dogs suffered wounds, according to officers.

On April 1, 2017, animal control officers were contacted by first responders because a dog at the home was guarding its owner and keeping her from receiving medical care. The animal control report doesn’t specify whether Blade was the dog involved.

On Nov. 27, 2007, officers were asked to check on the welfare of a Chow dog at the home. After talking with the dog’s owner, identified as Earl Mills, they found the dog in good health with shelter and water but with some matted fur.

