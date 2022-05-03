Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta University recognizes three National Champions at golf banquet

Augusta University recognizes their 2010 and 2011 National Championship winning golf teams, as well as Broc Everett, who won an individual National Title in 2018.(WRDW)
By Nick Proto
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University honored the 2010 and 2011 National Championship-winning golf teams as well as 2018 individual National Champion Broc Everett at The Birdie Club’s golf banquet Monday.

Most players from the championship teams were there to celebrate.

This was an event years in the making. Event coordinator Dean Newman said they wanted to have this banquet in 2020 to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the first National Championship team, but covid forced them to push it back a couple years.

“A small school like AU winning three DI National Championships has never been done and probably won’t ever be done again,” he said.

The goal was to raise $1 million. The club announced Monday they raised more than $1.3 million, all going back to golf programs at AU.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

