Augusta leaders look to sign off on new ambulance contract

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members voted Tuesday to move forward on plans for a new ambulance contract

The commission asked the city administrator to formalize a new contract with Gold Cross Emergency Medical Services and come back at the next committee meeting in a week with the contract for approval.

The contract should include a number of years for the contract length and the cost of the yearly subsidy payment.

The contract is expected to be more detailed and include higher standards of service for Gold Cross.

The vote was 7 yes, 1 no and 2 abstaining.

Also in the news ...

HOUSING: The Augusta Commission plans to have some sort of resolution/amendment to the zoning laws to allow for tiny home construction by the end of this year.

