Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Woman accused of driving with child in vehicle at .33% BAC

The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC mor than .18%, aggravated DWI for...
The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC mor than .18%, aggravated DWI for driving with a child in the car and endangering the welfare of a child.(Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) – A 21-year-old woman in New York is accused of driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle.

WWNY reports the woman had a blood alcohol content level of more than four times the legal limit.

Deputies with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident Saturday and say the woman had a BAC of .33%.

The legal limit for driving is .08%.

The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC more than .18%, aggravated DWI for driving with a child in the car and endangering the welfare of a child.

Deputies did not say if anyone was injured in the accident.

Copyright 2022 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
Washington County sheriff details indictment in Tina Prince case
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver...
SCHP: Pedestrian killed by car, driver flees
Shooting injures one person near downtown Aiken.
One injured in shooting near downtown Aiken
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that turned fatal Saturday morning.
Driver dies in early morning McCormick County crash
One dead after a motorcycle accident in Waynesboro.
One dead after motorcycle accident in Waynesboro

Latest News

The House Jan. 6 panel requests interviews with three additional GOP lawmakers, including Mo...
House Jan. 6 committee requests interviews with 3 more lawmakers
Casey White and Vicki White
Search ongoing for murder suspect, officer who left jail
Aiken County Library welcomes kids
Kids in Aiken County get to enjoy library renovations
The shoes, called the Kobe 6 Proto Mambacita Sweet 16, sold out in less than two minutes when...
Nike releases limited-edition shoes to honor Gigi Bryant’s sweet 16
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30, as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert at LSU