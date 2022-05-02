Submit Photos/Videos
What the Tech: Mother’s Day gifts for de-stressing

By Jamey Tucker
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and before you run out to buy candy, flowers, or a gift card, you might consider giving your mom a tech gadget.

We have some gift ideas for busy moms who deserve a break. Moms are busy taking care of us, and they seldom think of themselves.

Mom doesn’t necessarily need a green thumb to grow flowers, vegetables, or herbs. The AeroGarden does all of the hard work.

These hydroponic grow kits use seeded pods of whatever she wants to grow.

The AeroGarden automatically feeds and waters the plants and provides the optimum amount of light each day.

Moms who spend time at the gym could use wireless earbuds. Apple AirPods is a can’t miss option, but so are the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds that seem to cancel more noise. All she’ll hear is her favorite music or podcast.

Also, for the gym mom, a fingerprint scanning lock. No need for a key or remembering a combination, just touch to unlock.

Every TV should be smart, and a Roku, firestick, or Chromecast will allow mom to watch Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and dozens of other channels and services. Easiest to use is Chromecast. It puts every channel she can get on one screen, and it learns what she likes to watch. She can scroll and select or use her voice to tell it to change channels.

Mom may need a break, and you can give her some zen with a Buddha Board. These re-usable sketch boards use water and a paintbrush. She relaxes by sketching or painting, and when she’s done, the water evaporates so she can use it again the next time she wants to take a break and relax.

