Walker to skip debate in Senate bid but releases priority list

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Football great and U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker recently skipped the first debate for the May 24 Republican primary and is expected to miss another debate Tuesday.

The GOP candidate does not widely publicize his campaign stops and limits his appearances mostly to conservative news outlets and friendly audiences. His Republican rivals have seized on his absence.

Although he won’t bet at Tuesday’s debate, he did on Monday release his policy priorities.

Economy: “Cut federal government red tape” to attract businesses and create jobs; support trade deals that grow the economy; cut taxes for workers, families and businesses; “restore America’s energy independence” by resuming construction on the Keystone Pipeline, pursuing clean energy alternatives, and resuming domestic oil and gas production; cut health care costs by increasing competitive market options.

National security: Secure borders by empowering federal agents, enforcing laws and resuming construction on the border wall; “invest in our military personnel, equipment, and technology” and support military families and veterans “at all costs”; “stop the Biden Administration’s efforts to negotiate with our enemies, always stand with Israel, and recognize the world is a better place when America leads.”

Crime: Ensure adequate law enforcement funding and training; “combat the growing opioid crisis by securing our borders, empowering law enforcement, and incentivizing Georgians to pursue careers in law enforcement”; fight human trafficking in a variety of ways.

Other issues: Address mental health with law enforcement training, additional counselors in schools, help for veterans, and public-private partnerships for treatment; increase school choice; “keep divisive Critical Race Theory, gender identity, and cancel culture curricula out of our public schools and instead teach about civics, history, and the freedoms and liberties that make America a beacon of hope around the world”; ensure veterans have access to health care, education and workforce training.

