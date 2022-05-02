Two people shot at community center in Screven County

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At about 9:08 p.m. Saturday, the city of Sylvania received a 911 call reporting a shooting at the Cail Community Center.

The Sylvania Police Department and the Screven County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and one person was taken into custody.

Two shooting victims had left the scene prior to officers’ arrival. They were found at the Jenkins County Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to city officials.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing, according to the city.

Anyone with information of the case is asked to call the Sylvania Police Department at 912 564-2056 and speak with Investigator Norman Royal.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.