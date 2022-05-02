Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Two people shot at community center in Screven County

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At about 9:08 p.m. Saturday, the city of Sylvania received a 911 call reporting a shooting at the Cail Community Center.

The Sylvania Police Department and the Screven County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and one person was taken into custody.

Two shooting victims had left the scene prior to officers’ arrival. They were found at the Jenkins County Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to city officials.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing, according to the city.

Anyone with information of the case is asked to call the Sylvania Police Department at 912 564-2056 and speak with Investigator Norman Royal.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Names released for 3 people killed in local crashes
From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
Washington County sheriff details indictment in Tina Prince case
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver...
SCHP: Pedestrian killed by car, driver flees
Shooting injures one person near downtown Aiken.
One injured in shooting near downtown Aiken
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that turned fatal Saturday morning.
Driver dies in early morning McCormick County crash

Latest News

Miracle Monday: Meet 6-year-old Carson
Miracle Monday: Meet 6-year-old Carson
Early voting
Polls open for early voting in Georgia’s primary election
Georgia Primaries: Polls open for early voting
Georgia Primaries: Polls open for early voting
Hot air balloon
Hot air balloon company responds to festival frustrations