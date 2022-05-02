Submit Photos/Videos
Special grand jury selected in Atlanta for Trump election probe

Former President Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump(MGN, Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - A special grand jury has been selected for the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others tried illegally to influence the 2020 election in Georgia.

The investigation has been underway since early last year, and to help it along, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested a special grand jury with subpoena power to obtain testimony from people who have refused to cooperate otherwise.

MORE | Election changes, voting hours and locations for local early voting in Ga.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said “now it’s time for 26 members of our community to participate” in the investigation.

The special grand jury will be seated for up to a year beginning Monday.

In asking for the grand jury, Willis wrote that her office had information indicating a “reasonable probability” of “possible criminal disruptions” to the administration of the election.

Willis has confirmed that her team is looking into a January 2021 phone call in which Trump pushed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the votes needed for him to win the state. She has also said they’re looking at a November 2020 phone call between U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Raffensperger, the abrupt resignation of the U.S. attorney in Atlanta on Jan. 4, 2021, and comments made during December 2020 Georgia legislative committee hearings on the election.

A Trump spokesman has previously dismissed the investigation as a politically motivated “witch hunt.” Graham has also denied wrongdoing.

Unlike a regular grand jury, which hears many different cases and can issue indictments, a special grand jury focuses on investigating a single topic and produces a report on its findings. The district attorney then decides whether to seek an indictment from a regular grand jury.

Former Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter, who convened a special grand jury roughly 15 years ago, said the process for seating a special grand jury is pretty much the same as seating a regular grand jury. It’s made up of between 16 and 23 people who are summoned from the county master jury list.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

