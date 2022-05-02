Submit Photos/Videos
Santa Claus convention held in Buckhead

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Even though Christmas is more than 7 months away, you may have seen several Jolly Old Saint Nicks around town this weekend.

The International Santa Celebration (ISC) brought hundreds of men-in-red to the Grand Hyatt Buckhead. Every two years, ISC brings together members of the Christmas community from around the world for socialization, learning, networking, and camaraderie.

During the convention, they shopped around and learned what it takes to be the best Santa.

“I think you have to be a people’s person, love children, and you also have to have the ability just to be able to transfer the Christmas spirit to those who are down on their luck, or just to help kids believe there is love out there in the world,” said Santa Shawn, a convention attendee.

There were at least 300 Santas in attendance.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

