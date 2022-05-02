Submit Photos/Videos
Sandersville vigil to honor man who died after cops stunned him

Eurie Martin
Eurie Martin(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vigil on Monday will honor a man who died after he was stun-gunned multiple times by the Washington County deputies in 2017.

Rrhett Scott, Henry Copeland and Michael Howell all face felony murder charges after reports show Eurie Martin  was stun-gunned at least 15 times in four minutes.

After the October trial for the now-former deputies was declared a mistrial, the district attorney passed the case to the state attorney general.

Martin would have turned 63 years old this year.

The vigil will begin at 5 p.m. at the county courthouse in Sandersville.

