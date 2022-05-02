Submit Photos/Videos
Polls open for early voting in Georgia’s primary election

By Kennedi Harris
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Day one of early voting is in the books as voters start to cast their ballots for the Georgia primaries.

Voters are narrowing down candidates for several state and federal races, including the race for Georgia governor. We’re also following the local race for Augusta mayor and races for five Augusta commission seats.

So, some pretty big races on the ballot. More than 100 people cast their votes early Monday. The turnout was better than expected.

After a record-breaking voting season in 2020, the next big election is here, and everyone’s eager to see how many voters line up.

“There was a lot of voter fatigue, and some people, I guess are excited again to get out and actually vote,” said Travis Doss, executive director, Richmond County Board of Elections.

This election has local and statewide stakes, and this ballot is a long one.

MORE | Election changes, voting hours and locations for local early voting in Ga.

“Be prepared. Because it is a big ballot, there’s a lot on it. So, the better prepared you to be before you get here, then the easier it is when you come,” he said.

Early voting will take place inside the Linda Beazley Community Room Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. That’s also when you can drop off your absentee ballot. Under the new law, there are two added Saturdays for early voting.

“We’ll have the 7th and the 14th for Saturday voting,” said Doss.

And Georgia Shift will give you a ride.

MORE | Perdue runs on disputed election, while Kemp pushes record

Joseph Wallace, program director, Georgia Shift said: “We realized that in previous elections, a lot of people didn’t vote. They didn’t have the means to get there. They may have felt very strongly in that election, but they couldn’t because they didn’t have a vehicle.”

To make an appointment: text “ride to the polls” to (762) 716-7556 24 hours in advance. A van will pick you up and take you to the polls.

“Your voice and your vote matter every single time,” he said.

