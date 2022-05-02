Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

One on One with Richard Rogers│ National Hurricane Preparedness Week

One on One with Richard Rogers│ National Hurricane Preparedness Week
One on One with Richard Rogers│ National Hurricane Preparedness Week(WRDW)
By Richard Rogers
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - May is here, and so is National Hurricane Preparedness Week.

The week goes from May 1 through May 7, and it’s the ideal time to learn about all of the risks of hurricanes, and how to plan and prepare for them.

And if you’ve lived in the southeast any length of time, you know we are no stranger to those powerful storms.

Our First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale sat down one on one with Richard Rogers to talk about the importance of this week.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
Washington County Sheriff details indictment in Tina Prince case
Dispatch for the Aiken Department of Public Safety says officers are currently on the scene of...
One injured in shooting near downtown Aiken
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver...
SCHP: Pedestrian killed by car, driver flees
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that turned fatal Saturday morning.
Driver dies in early morning McCormick County crash
One dead after a motorcycle accident in Waynesboro.
One dead after motorcycle accident in Waynesboro

Latest News

Gates will open at 3 PM Saturday and Sunday at the Western Carolina Fairgrounds.
Hot Air Balloon Festival Coming To Aiken This Weekend
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Transform the gateway to North Augusta
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Transforming the gateway to North Augusta
Oldest firefighter in SC passes away
Oldest firefighter in SC passes away
Source: Famously Hot New Year's Eve
Famously Hot celebration comes to permanent end