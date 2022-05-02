News 12 staff nominated for 11 EMMY awards

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - WRDW News 12 has been nominated for 11 EMMY awards for news coverage last year.

The EMMYs will be awarded June 18 by the Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in a ceremony in Atlanta.

Nominations for WRDW include:

