News 12 staff nominated for 11 EMMY awards

EMMY
EMMY
By Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - WRDW News 12 has been nominated for 11 EMMY awards for news coverage last year.

The EMMYs will be awarded June 18 by the Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in a ceremony in Atlanta.

Nominations for WRDW include:

The Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences is a professional, nonprofit service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational and technical achievements within the television industry.

