News 12 staff nominated for 11 EMMY awards
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - WRDW News 12 has been nominated for 11 EMMY awards for news coverage last year.
The EMMYs will be awarded June 18 by the Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in a ceremony in Atlanta.
Nominations for WRDW include:
- News Excellence: Estelle Parsley
- Talent - Reporter Investigative: Meredith Anderson
- Politics/Government - News (no production time limit): “The Mayor, The Money, The Magnitude,” Liz Owens, Lynnsey Gardner, Estelle Parsley
- Societal Concerns - News (no production time limit): “No Place to Call Home,” Liz Owens, Jasmine Garcia, Lynnsey Gardner
- Health/Medical - News (no production time limit): “Death Sentence: Medical Mistakes in the Richmond County Jail,” Meredith Anderson, Irisa Wheeler, Lynnsey Gardner
- Military - News (no production time limit): “Balfour Beatty Breaks 10-Year Silence,” Meredith Anderson, Irisa Wheeler
- Editor - News (no production time limit): Jasmine Garcia
- Diversity/Equity/Inclusion - News (no production time limit): “Shifting Justice,” Liz Owens, Jasmine Garcia, Lynnsey Gardner
- Hard News Report (no production time limit): “Emily/Elijah’s Story,” Meredith Anderson, Erin Tallent
- Investigative Report - Multiple Reports: “15 Minutes to Die,” Jasmine Garcia, Lynnsey Gardner, Estelle Parsley
- Continuing Coverage: “Faces of Homelessness,” Liz Owens, Jasmine Garcia, Lynnsey Gardner
The Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences is a professional, nonprofit service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational and technical achievements within the television industry.
