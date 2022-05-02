Names released for 3 people killed in local crashes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic accidents claimed the lives of three CSRA residents over the course of two days, and authorities on Monday morning released the names of the victims.

In Allendale County

ALLENDALE, S.C. - Pedestrian Antonio D. Banks, 43, of Allendale, was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Saturday, Allendale County Coroner Renique Riley said Monday.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. on Railroad Avenue near Carrol Street around 11 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver, Brittany Simon Williams, allegedly fled the scene but was found and arrested. She’s been charged with hit-and-run collision with death.

She was held in the Allendale Detention Center.

In McCormick County

McCORMICK - Watassia Searles, 29, of McCormick, died in a traffic accident Saturday, McCormick County Coroner Faye Leverette Puckett said Monday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Searles was driving west on Liberty Hill Road when she veered left and her vehicle left the road sometime around 6 a.m.

The car overturned, and Searles was pronounced dead at the scene.

In Burke County

WAYNESBORO - David Brown, 32, of Augusta, died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Friday, the Burke County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

Deputies received the report around 7:15 p.m. of the crash on Highway 25, according to Capt. Randall Norman of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The Georgia State Patrol responded, and the investigation was turned over to that agency.

