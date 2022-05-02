Laney grad gets the call

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jaylen Watson will be hanging up his Washington State jersey and putting on a Kansas City Chiefs one come this fall.

Watson was taken by the Chiefs with the 22nd pick in the 7th round (243rd overall) of the NFL Draft.

The cornerback spent time at Curtis Baptist before finishing up his career at Laney where he played wide receiver and corner.

After high school he attended junior college at Ventura in California where he earned all-conference, all-state and all-American honors.

At WSU, Watson picked up All-Pac 12 honorable mention two years in a row. Last season Watson recovered four fumbles, the most among all defensive players in the Pac-12.

