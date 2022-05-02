Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Laney grad gets the call

Former Laney star Jaylen Watson.
Former Laney star Jaylen Watson.(WRDW)
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jaylen Watson will be hanging up his Washington State jersey and putting on a Kansas City Chiefs one come this fall.

Watson was taken by the Chiefs with the 22nd pick in the 7th round (243rd overall) of the NFL Draft.

The cornerback spent time at Curtis Baptist before finishing up his career at Laney where he played wide receiver and corner.

After high school he attended junior college at Ventura in California where he earned all-conference, all-state and all-American honors.

At WSU, Watson picked up All-Pac 12 honorable mention two years in a row. Last season Watson recovered four fumbles, the most among all defensive players in the Pac-12.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after a motorcycle accident in Waynesboro.
One dead after motorcycle accident in Waynesboro
Dispatch for the Aiken Department of Public Safety says officers are currently on the scene of...
Aiken Public Safety working shooting near downtown
From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
Man indicted in death of local Washington County teacher
MADISON COOKSEY
‘I was petrified’: Alleged victim tells her side of the story
North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Gunfire erupts during North Augusta road-rage incident

Latest News

Desmond Ridder
Finally, a 2nd QB drafted: Cincinnati’s Ridder to Atlanta
FILE - Clemson defensive back Andrew Booth speaks during a press conference at the NFL football...
Vikings draft Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. after more trades
Braves survive in 13 innings over Reds.
LEADING OFF: Braves rookie Elder starts back home in Texas
Georgia running back James Cook (4). Is pushed out of bounds by Arkansas defensive back...
Bills draft Georgia RB James Cook at No. 63; Elam arrives