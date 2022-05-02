Kisner Foundation presents $1M to Children’s Hospital of Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Children’s Hospital of Georiga got a big helping hand on Monday.

Pro-golfer and Aiken native Kevin Kisner and his wife Brittany gave a million dollars to the hospital.

“I always wanted to give back once I got the platform that I felt like I could give back,” he said.

Kisner and his wife presented a check for the first million of their $5.3 million gift to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

“We felt like it was our duty,” they said.

Brooks a. Keel, president, Augusta University said: “It takes a type of people that the Kisners are. Not only to give up their pocketbook, but to take that leadership to step forward in hopes it will encourage other people.”

The donation will help expand pediatric development, behavioral health, and wellness services at the children’s hospital. AU’s president says the program is desperately needed.

“To have a chance to build a whole program here that is going to be dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of behavioral mental in pediatric patients will give us a chance to impact an individual and impact the rest of that individual’s life,” he said.

Keel calls this a leadership gift, and the Kisners say they hope to inspire others to give back.

Kisner said: “I think that everyone can make a difference right, and that’s just how we were raised.”

