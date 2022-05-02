Kids in Aiken County get to enjoy library renovations

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids in Aiken County got a chance on Saturday to stop by the newly renovated public library for a Lollapalooza Kids’ Day.

The event featured a bunch of different activities and shows for kids to enjoy ... all while encouraging them to check out the library.

Now that restrictions are being lifted and renovations have made some changes, the library staff is ready to welcome people back.

“The reason it has it is so important is many people have not been to the library because it has been closed for renovation as well as COVID,” said Betty Ryberg, kids day chairperson.

She said organizers wanted to make the event an “explosive day of fun.”

