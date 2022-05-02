Kayaker completes trip: ‘Life should always be an adventure’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday afternoon Ron Turner made it to the ocean, finishing his trip at Tybee Island.

He took off on a 200-mile journey down the Savannah River. We caught up with Turner to hear about how it all went.

“Life should always be an adventure,” he said.

Turner is back from one big adventure.

“I had literally four days to myself, and in this day in age, we don’t get a lot of that,” said Turner.

Turner says it was a peaceful trip, and he had lots of time to reflect. He saw many different things... including alligators.

“I had one of them float around a little bit about 20 feet away from me and follow me, but he was just more curious about what I was doing than any kind of aggression at all,” he said.

He says he had no problems making camp at night or having enough food and water. But, all that paddling wore him down, especially on the final day when the wind picked up.

“They were texting me like, ‘hey, where you at?’ And I’m like, ‘Man, I’m still paddling up the river. I’m literally fighting for every inch,” he said.

Turner fought through it and made it to Tybee Island. He says all the support is what kept him going.

“Hundreds of people just saying ‘hey, keep going, you’ve got this.’ It really pushed me forward. It really made this extra special,” he said.

For Turner, this is one experience he’ll never forget. He says he won’t be taking any more long trips this year, but he does have plans to kayak the Edisto River to the coast next year.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.