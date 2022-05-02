Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Kayaker completes trip: ‘Life should always be an adventure’

By Will Volk
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday afternoon Ron Turner made it to the ocean, finishing his trip at Tybee Island.

He took off on a 200-mile journey down the Savannah River. We caught up with Turner to hear about how it all went.

“Life should always be an adventure,” he said.

Turner is back from one big adventure.

MORE | Kayaker starts 200-mile journey down the Savannah River

“I had literally four days to myself, and in this day in age, we don’t get a lot of that,” said Turner.

Turner says it was a peaceful trip, and he had lots of time to reflect. He saw many different things... including alligators.

“I had one of them float around a little bit about 20 feet away from me and follow me, but he was just more curious about what I was doing than any kind of aggression at all,” he said.

He says he had no problems making camp at night or having enough food and water. But, all that paddling wore him down, especially on the final day when the wind picked up.

“They were texting me like, ‘hey, where you at?’ And I’m like, ‘Man, I’m still paddling up the river. I’m literally fighting for every inch,” he said.

MORE | Hampton Terrace Hotel: ‘Where the rich and famous came to play’

Turner fought through it and made it to Tybee Island. He says all the support is what kept him going.

“Hundreds of people just saying ‘hey, keep going, you’ve got this.’ It really pushed me forward. It really made this extra special,” he said.

For Turner, this is one experience he’ll never forget. He says he won’t be taking any more long trips this year, but he does have plans to kayak the Edisto River to the coast next year.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Names released for 3 people killed in local crashes
From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
Washington County sheriff details indictment in Tina Prince case
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver...
SCHP: Pedestrian killed by car, driver flees
Shooting injures one person near downtown Aiken.
One injured in shooting near downtown Aiken
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that turned fatal Saturday morning.
Driver dies in early morning McCormick County crash

Latest News

Miracle Monday: Meet 6-year-old Carson
Miracle Monday: Meet 6-year-old Carson
Early voting
Polls open for early voting in Georgia’s primary election
Georgia Primaries: Polls open for early voting
Georgia Primaries: Polls open for early voting
Hot air balloon
Hot air balloon company responds to festival frustrations
Crime scene tape
Two people shot at community center in Screven County