Hiring fair set this week for freestanding ER in Aiken County

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Centers will host a hiring event for a new freestanding emergency room, ER at Sweetwater.

The hiring event is scheduled for 2-6 p.m. Thursday at the Crowne Plaza North Augusta, 1060 Center St.

Available positions include registered nurses, CT/X-ray technologists, medical technologists and patient access representatives.

Interested candidates are asked to bring a curriculum vitae or resume.

During the hiring event, candidates may participate in on-site interviews and may also receive an offer on the spot.

When fully open this summer, the 10,884-square-foot facility will be a full-service emergency department with six exam rooms, three rapid medical exam spaces, a total of 10 treatment areas, a full-service radiology department and a laboratory.

Construction continues on the new ER at Sweetwater. It's expected to open sometime this summer. (Contributed)

It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, continuously staffed by a physician

For more information regarding available positions with Aiken Regional, visit AikenRegionalJobs.com or call 803.641.5630. For additional job fair dates, please follow Aiken Regional Medical Centers on Facebook.

If you are not feeling well, please remain at home, and apply to positions online, call to speak with an HR representative or plan to attend another job fair when you’re feeling better.

