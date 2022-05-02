Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Harris negative for COVID-19 after taking antiviral pill

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex in Washington, April 13, 2022.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative on Monday for COVID-19, six days after she tested positive for the virus, and has been cleared to return to the White House on Tuesday.

Harris press secretary Kirsten Allen said Harris, who was prescribed the antiviral treatment Paxlovid last week, was negative on a rapid antigen test. Allen said Harris would continue to wear a “well-fitting mask while around others” in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines until through her tenth day after her positive test.

CDC guidance allows people to leave isolation on the sixth day after they tested positive, as long as they wear a mask around others. The White House exceeds those guidelines, requiring a negative rapid test before people who have been infected are allowed to return to the complex.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
Washington County sheriff details indictment in Tina Prince case
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver...
SCHP: Pedestrian killed by car, driver flees
Shooting injures one person near downtown Aiken.
One injured in shooting near downtown Aiken
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that turned fatal Saturday morning.
Driver dies in early morning McCormick County crash
Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Names released for 3 people killed in local crashes

Latest News

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
Amazon workers in NYC reject union in a reversal of fortune
Here's a rendering of what the new ER at Sweetwater will look like once it opens.
Hiring fair set this week for freestanding ER in Aiken County
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile
A testing oversight forced the state to call off the execution of Oscar Smith an hour before he...
Tennessee pauses executions, will review lethal injections