Gunfire during dispute draws deputies to Old Waynesboro Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people were arrested Monday morning in Augusta after gunshots were fired during a dispute.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. at Old Waynesboro and McDade Farm roads, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies said they were able to determine the incident grew out of a domestic dispute. Deputies said Isaiah Bartley, 59, fired his gun into the air during the dispute.

Shortly after the incident, multiple deputies on other people could be seen in a parking lot at the location.

Bartley was arrested on suspicion of reckless conduct, according to deputies.

Isaiah Bartley (WRDW)

Deputies said they also arrested Quejayteavonna Mayo, 27, on suspicion of simple assault and simple battery.

The gunfire came with Richmond County deputies on high alert amid a recent outbreak of shootings.

Some of the shootings have caused injuries, some have hurt no one and some have been fatal.

Fatal local shootings since April 14 include:

A shooting just before 7:30 p.m. April 23 that claimed the life of Rodriquez Dunn, 31, at the Olmstead Homes in the 2100 block of B Street. Dunn suffered at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene.

A dead female was found just before noon April 19 outside a vacant home in the 1500 block of Conklin Lane. The death was considered suspicious from the start, but the coroner ruled Tuesday that the death was the result of a homicide. The victim was identified Wednesday as Brittany Kristina Dougherty, 29, of Augusta,

Jenefer Holt Herron, 52, of Augusta, died late April 18 after being shot during an argument outside the Circle K at 1739 Walton Way . The shooter fled in a gray sport utility vehicle, but suspect Yelena Buckner, 33, of Augusta, was later found and arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, deputies reported.

At 7:23 a.m. April 18, deputies were called to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road, where a passing motorist found Johnnie Coleman, 72, of Augusta, who’d been shot dead.

JaJuan Russell, 21, of the 700 block of East Chapman Street, was fatally shot early April 17 in the 3700 block of Oslo Road. Russell was taken to Augusta University Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m. An autopsy was scheduled with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Sandersville police found the body of a man April 16 inside a home on Gwendolyn Street while responding to a report of a domestic dispute at the address. Santavious Louis Roberts, 35, of Sandersville, has been arrested.

Brandon Peebles, 24, of Girard, was shot around 10:45 p.m. April 14 in the 2300 block of Prague Court, the same neighborhood as Sunday’s shooting. He was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m. Bowen said the victim’s body was sent to the GBI.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.