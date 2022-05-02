Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Gunfire during dispute draws deputies to Old Waynesboro Road

This was the scene on the morning of May 2, 2022, at at Old Waynesboro and McDade Farm roads.
This was the scene on the morning of May 2, 2022, at at Old Waynesboro and McDade Farm roads.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people were arrested Monday morning in Augusta after gunshots were fired during a dispute.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. at Old Waynesboro and McDade Farm roads, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE | One injured in shooting near downtown Aiken

Upon arrival, deputies said they were able to determine the incident grew out of a domestic dispute. Deputies said Isaiah Bartley, 59, fired his gun into the air during the dispute.

Shortly after the incident, multiple deputies on other people could be seen in a parking lot at the location.

Bartley was arrested on suspicion of reckless conduct, according to deputies.

Isaiah Bartley
Isaiah Bartley(WRDW)

Deputies said they also arrested Quejayteavonna Mayo, 27, on suspicion of simple assault and simple battery.

The gunfire came with Richmond County deputies on high alert amid a recent outbreak of shootings.

Some of the shootings have caused injuries, some have hurt no one and some have been fatal.

Fatal local shootings since April 14 include:

  • A shooting just before 7:30 p.m. April 23 that claimed the life of Rodriquez Dunn, 31, at the Olmstead Homes in the 2100 block of B Street. Dunn suffered at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene.
  • A dead female was found just before noon April 19 outside a vacant home in the 1500 block of Conklin Lane. The death was considered suspicious from the start, but the coroner ruled Tuesday that the death was the result of a homicide. The victim was identified Wednesday as Brittany Kristina Dougherty, 29, of Augusta,
  • Jenefer Holt Herron, 52, of Augusta, died late April 18 after being shot during an argument outside the Circle K at 1739 Walton Way . The shooter fled in a gray sport utility vehicle, but suspect Yelena Buckner, 33, of Augusta, was later found and arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, deputies reported.
  • At 7:23 a.m. April 18, deputies were called to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road, where a passing motorist found Johnnie Coleman, 72, of Augusta, who’d been shot dead.
  • JaJuan Russell, 21, of the 700 block of East Chapman Street, was fatally shot early April 17 in the 3700 block of Oslo Road. Russell was taken to Augusta University Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m. An autopsy was scheduled with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
  • Sandersville police found the body of a man April 16 inside a home on Gwendolyn Street while responding to a report of a domestic dispute at the address. Santavious Louis Roberts, 35, of Sandersville, has been arrested.
  • Brandon Peebles, 24, of Girard, was shot around 10:45 p.m. April 14 in the 2300 block of Prague Court, the same neighborhood as Sunday’s shooting. He was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m. Bowen said the victim’s body was sent to the GBI.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Names released for 3 people killed in local crashes
From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
Washington County sheriff details indictment in Tina Prince case
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver...
SCHP: Pedestrian killed by car, driver flees
Shooting injures one person near downtown Aiken.
One injured in shooting near downtown Aiken
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that turned fatal Saturday morning.
Driver dies in early morning McCormick County crash

Latest News

Report highlights Augusta air quality risks
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
2 local men going to prison over federal child porn charges
Here's a rendering of what the new ER at Sweetwater will look like once it opens.
Hiring fair set this week for freestanding ER in Aiken County
Hand holding gasoline nozzle for car refueling at gas station
Local gas prices edge upward but diesel hikes could fuel inflation