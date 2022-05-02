Georgia debates: Perdue runs on election, Kemp pushes record

ATLANTA - Three Republican primary debates have now concluded in Georgia’s governor’s race.

They reveal a few clear themes.

Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp is running on his record in the May 24 primary, while top challenger David Perdue wants the primary to be about the 2020 election.

And all Republicans are eager to bash Democrat Stacey Abrams.

MORE POLITICAL COVERAGE:

The debates come as early voting begins Monday in the May 24 primary.

Polls show Perdue significantly behind Kemp, raising the chance the incumbent could clear 50% in May and avoid a possible June 21 runoff.

Perdue is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who has been focused on defeating Kemp, who refused to overturn election results showing Trump lost the presidential vote in Georgia.

Kemp has maintained a lead in fundraising and in the polls thus far as he seeks a second term.

Besides Kemp and Perdue, the primary includes Republicans Catherine Davis, Kandiss Taylor and Tom Williams.

A runoff will be held June 21 if needed.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.