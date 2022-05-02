Election changes, voting hours and locations for local Georgia early voting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s beginning to look like election season all across the CSRA, and we are less than one month away from Georgia’s primary elections.

There is a good chunk of local, state, and federal races up for grabs this May. It’s also the first big election since Georgia’s recent voting law went into effect.

VOTING IN RICHMOND COUNTY

There used to be an absentee dropbox housed outside the Richmond County Municipal Building, but under the new law, you’ll only be able to find that box inside from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

It’s one of the reasons elections officials urge you to decide which method you’ll use going to cast your vote.

This year, officials say they received more than 600 requests for absentee ballots, but it’s not as popular as last year.

The last day to apply for an absentee ballot, and the last day they’ll be sent out is May 13. And once you get the application, Richmond County no longer has five drop boxes. They have one. It’ll be inside the Beazley Community Room.

And they anticipate a little more than 50 percent voter turnout for this election. Advanced voting begins May 2, and the big day is May 24.

Interested voters must apply by submitting an absentee ballot request form at www.augustaga.gov/vote. Applications can be mailed to 535 Telfair St., Suite 500, Augusta, GA 30901; faxed to 706-821-2814; or emailed to richmondelections@augustaga.gov.

Voters can also apply for a ballot by visiting the online absentee portal at securemyabsenteeballot.sos.ga.gov/s/. Voters who cast an absentee ballot by mail do not have to provide a reason.

IN-PERSON ADVANCE VOTING SCHEDULE

LOCATION DATES AND TIMES Municipal Building - 535 Telfair Street May 2-6, 9-13

Monday - Friday

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 7 & 14

Saturdays

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 16-20

8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Henry Brigham Community Center - 2463 Golden Camp Road

Robert Howard Community Center - 103 Diamond Lakes Way

Warren Road Community Center - 300 Warren Road May 14

Saturday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 16 - 20

Monday - Friday

8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

VOTING IN COLUMBIA COUNTY

Absentee Voting by mail will be available through May 13, 2022. You must send a completed absentee ballot application to the Columbia County Board of Elections office to receive an absentee ballot.

IN-PERSON ADVANCE VOTING SCHEDULE

LOCATIONS DATES AND TIMES Building G3 Evans Government Complex - 610 Ronald Reagan Drive, Evans

Former Euchee Creek Library - 5907 Euchee Creek Drive, Grovetown May 2-20

Monday - Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Election Day, May 24, all regular and established precincts will be open from 7 aIf you vote on Election Day, you must go to your assigned precinct.

To check your online registration, locate your polling location, view a sample ballot, or to request an absentee application, please go to: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or call our office at 706-868-3355.

VOTING IN AIKEN COUNTY - SOUTH CAROLINA

ELECTION SCHEDULE

DATE EVENT May 13 Deadline to register to vote in person for Primaries May 15 Deadline to register to vote online or by fax or email for Primaries. May 16 Deadline to register to vote by mail for Primaries, In-person absentee voting begins at county voter registration and elections offices. June 10 Deadline to apply for an absentee-by-mail ballot for Primaries. Voters should apply at least one week prior to election day to allow adequate mail time. Applying late puts voters at risk of being unable to return ballots by the deadline of 7:00 p.m. on election day. June 13 Deadline to vote absentee in-person for Primaries. June 14 Statewide Primaries. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.