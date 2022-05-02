Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We will settle into a summer-like pattern for the upcoming work week with above average temperatures and a slight chance for an isolated late afternoon/early evening thunderstorm each day. The Storm Prediction Center doesn’t have us under a severe threat the next few days, but as always things could change.

High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s today and Tuesday, warming into the lower 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will start off in the lower 60s this morning likely warming into the middle 60s by Thursday and Friday morning.

Another cold front arrives Friday with a better chance of rain Friday and cooler temperatures in the low 80s by Saturday. Rain chances could linger into Saturday before drying out by Sunday. Keep it here for the latest updates.

