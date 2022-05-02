Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

First taste of summer for the week ahead.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We will settle into a summer-like pattern for the upcoming work week with above average temperatures and a slight chance for an isolated late afternoon/early evening thunderstorm each day. The Storm Prediction Center doesn’t have us under a severe threat the next few days, but as always things could change.

High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s today and Tuesday, warming into the lower 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will start off in the lower 60s this morning likely warming into the middle 60s by Thursday and Friday morning.

Another cold front arrives Friday with a better chance of rain Friday and cooler temperatures in the low 80s by Saturday. Rain chances could linger into Saturday before drying out by Sunday. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
Washington County Sheriff details indictment in Tina Prince case
Dispatch for the Aiken Department of Public Safety says officers are currently on the scene of...
One injured in shooting near downtown Aiken
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver...
SCHP: Pedestrian killed by car, driver flees
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that turned fatal Saturday morning.
Driver dies in early morning McCormick County crash
One dead after a motorcycle accident in Waynesboro.
One dead after motorcycle accident in Waynesboro

Latest News

Summer Pattern This Week
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Summer Pattern This Week
Mikel's 6 PM Forecast
Bike and Jog Planner
Hot Outlook This Week
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Sunday forecast for Augusta, Grovetown, Aiken...
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still