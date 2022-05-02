Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We will settle into a summer-like pattern for the upcoming work week with above average temperatures and a slight chance for an isolated late afternoon/early evening thunderstorm each day. Wednesday and Friday are currently the days we are monitoring for a low severe weather threat.

An isolated shower or storm is possible this evening, but most of the area looks to stay dry with partly cloudy skies. A few passing clouds are expected overnight with mild temperatures in the mid-60s. Winds will be light out of the south.

Staying warm Tuesday with sunrise temperatures in the mid-60s and afternoons highs in the upper 80s. Isolated storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

A weak front will approach the region Wednesday and bring scattered storms to the region in the afternoon. An isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out for strong winds and hail. Highs on Wednesday will be hot and reach the low 90s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 8-12 mph.

The front will stall and then lift north of the region Thursday. This will keep hot conditions in place with highs back in the low 90s. Isolated storms are possible Thursday afternoon.

Another front will approach the region Friday and bring the low chance for severe weather. Temperatures will turn more seasonal this weekend with highs in the mid to low 80s and mostly dry conditions. Keep it here for updates during the week.

