Bidens to host 2020 US Olympic Team at White House

President Joe Biden speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner,...
President Joe Biden speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Washington.(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to host the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team at the White House on Wednesday, staging a much-delayed, in-person celebration for participants of the Japan Games — which were themselves pushed back a year by the coronavirus.

The president and first lady Jill Biden will host the Olympians on the South Lawn, the White House said.

Jill Biden made her first solo overseas trip as first lady by traveling to Tokyo to attend the 2020 Olympics in July 2021 — though access remained restricted because of the pandemic.

Last summer, the Bidens hosted a virtual celebration for Team USA from the Tokyo Olympics from their home in Delaware. The president said then that he’d like to host the team at the White House in the future.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

