ARC promotes Offensive Coordinator David Sammons to head coach

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond Academy football has promoted Offensive Coordinator David Sammons to be its next head coach.

Sammons made the announcement on Twitter Monday. Here’s his full statement:

“God has provided me an amazing opportunity to become the next Head Football Coach at the Academy of Richmond County. Coach Lyle Burns has been an incredible mentor to me over the past four years and I want to thank him for bringing me here. Our coaching staff is looking forward to this new challenge. This program will continue to develop great young men and great football players, BEST is the standard! Here’s to a new 2022! #Swordsup”

Sammons has spent the last four years as offensive coordinator under former head coach Lyle Burns. Burns coached the Musketeers for five years, doing 28-26. In 2020, Burns led ARC to its first region title since 1976. Last season, the Musketeers went 2-8.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.