Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

ARC promotes Offensive Coordinator David Sammons to head coach

Head coach Lyle Burns works with defensive backs during football practice.
Head coach Lyle Burns works with defensive backs during football practice.(Mike Jakucionis)
By Nick Proto
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond Academy football has promoted Offensive Coordinator David Sammons to be its next head coach.

Sammons made the announcement on Twitter Monday. Here’s his full statement:

God has provided me an amazing opportunity to become the next Head Football Coach at the Academy of Richmond County. Coach Lyle Burns has been an incredible mentor to me over the past four years and I want to thank him for bringing me here. Our coaching staff is looking forward to this new challenge. This program will continue to develop great young men and great football players, BEST is the standard! Here’s to a new 2022! #Swordsup”

Sammons has spent the last four years as offensive coordinator under former head coach Lyle Burns. Burns coached the Musketeers for five years, doing 28-26. In 2020, Burns led ARC to its first region title since 1976. Last season, the Musketeers went 2-8.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Names released for 3 people killed in local crashes
From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
Washington County sheriff details indictment in Tina Prince case
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver...
SCHP: Pedestrian killed by car, driver flees
Shooting injures one person near downtown Aiken.
One injured in shooting near downtown Aiken
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that turned fatal Saturday morning.
Driver dies in early morning McCormick County crash

Latest News

Former Laney star Jaylen Watson.
Laney grad gets the call
Desmond Ridder
Finally, a 2nd QB drafted: Cincinnati’s Ridder to Atlanta
FILE - Clemson defensive back Andrew Booth speaks during a press conference at the NFL football...
Vikings draft Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. after more trades
Braves survive in 13 innings over Reds.
LEADING OFF: Braves rookie Elder starts back home in Texas