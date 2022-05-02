Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Lanes reopen on I-20 eastbound at state line following accident

Motorists should use caution when heading towards the Georgia - South Carolina state line.
Motorists should use caution when heading towards the Georgia - South Carolina state line.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident caused traffic delays on the eastbound side of Interstate 20 near the state line.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, the eastbound left lanes were blocked, but have now reopened.

Motorists should use caution when heading towards the Georgia - South Carolina state line.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
Washington County Sheriff details indictment in Tina Prince case
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver...
SCHP: Pedestrian killed by car, driver flees
Dispatch for the Aiken Department of Public Safety says officers are currently on the scene of...
One injured in shooting near downtown Aiken
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that turned fatal Saturday morning.
Driver dies in early morning McCormick County crash
One dead after a motorcycle accident in Waynesboro.
One dead after motorcycle accident in Waynesboro

Latest News

School Bus Crash
School bus involved in crash on Mike Padgett Highway
Accident with injuries stalls traffic for miles on I-20 westbound in Grovetown. View from WRDW...
Lanes reopen after traffic stalls on I-20 westbound
Cabela Drive and Riverwatch Parkway accident
Coroner called to hospital after Riverwatch Parkway accident
13th Street bridge
Roadway roundup: Work on bridge to affect local drivers