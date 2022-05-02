Lanes reopen on I-20 eastbound at state line following accident

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident caused traffic delays on the eastbound side of Interstate 20 near the state line.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, the eastbound left lanes were blocked, but have now reopened.

Motorists should use caution when heading towards the Georgia - South Carolina state line.

