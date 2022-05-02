2 local men going to prison over federal child porn charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two local men will go to prison after admitting to child pornography charges in separate cases.

Robert Paul Synenberg, 23, of Augusta, was sentenced to 42 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography, according to federal prosecutors.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Synenberg to pay a $1,000 fine, register as a sex offender, and serve 20 years of supervised release after completion of his prison term.

The FBI located and arrested Synenberg in December 2020 while investigating a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and found images of child sexual exploitation on electronic devices in his possession.

Meanwhile, Joshua Gamble, 29, of Fort Gordon, pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography, federal prosecutors said.

Gamble faces a minimum penalty of five years in prison, up to 20 years, along with substantial financial penalties and restitution, registration as a sex offender and a significant period of supervised release after completion of his prison term.

FBI agents investigating illegal distribution of child pornography via an Internet chat application arrested Gamble in October on a complaint based on activity that took place on Aug. 10 and 11, 2021.

“A child is re-victimized every time pornographic images of that child are shared,” said Philip Wislar, acting special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI is always prepared to do everything in our power, with a sense of urgency, to protect innocent children from being exploited by predators.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.