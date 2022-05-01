Submit Photos/Videos
SCHP: Pedestrian killed by car, driver flees

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver Saturday evening.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Celeste Springer
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver Saturday evening.

The agency reports it all happened on Railroad Avenue. According to SCHP. the driver, Brittany Simon Williams, allegedly fled the scene.

The pedestrian passed away, and Williams was found and arrested. She’s been charged with hit and run collision with death. She’s currently held at the Allendale Detention Center.

