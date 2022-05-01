Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

A few storms Sunday afternoon and evening, first taste of summer for the week ahead
By Chris Still
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front attempts to move into the area Sunday and will get close enough to give us a few more clouds and a 30-40 percent chance of showers and storms after 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon lasting through the evening hours. High temperatures Sunday will be in the middle 80s with winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Sunday forecast for Augusta, Grovetown, Aiken and all of the CSRA.

We will settle into a summer-like pattern for the upcoming work week with above average temperatures and a slight chance for an isolated late afternoon/early evening thunderstorm each day.

High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday, warming into the lower 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will start off in the lower 60s Monday morning warming into the middle 60s by Thursday and Friday morning.

Another cold front arrives Friday with a better chance of rain Friday and cooler temperatures with drier conditions for next weekend.

