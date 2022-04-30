Submit Photos/Videos
Vikings draft Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. after more trades

FILE - Clemson defensive back Andrew Booth speaks during a press conference at the NFL football...
FILE - Clemson defensive back Andrew Booth speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. New England enters the NFL draft with eight total picks, including the 21st pick of the first round. Possible early targets include linebacker Nakobe Dean, receiver Kyle Phillips and cornerback Andrew Booth. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)(AJ Mast | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(AP) - After two more trades, the Minnesota Vikings drafted Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. with the 42nd overall pick Friday night.

The 6-foot, 194-pound cornerback addresses a key need for the Vikings. With the 59th overall pick in the second round, Minnesota then drafted LSU guard Ed Ingram and followed with Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah in the third round.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

