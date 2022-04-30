Vikings draft Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. after more trades

(AP) - After two more trades, the Minnesota Vikings drafted Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. with the 42nd overall pick Friday night.

The 6-foot, 194-pound cornerback addresses a key need for the Vikings. With the 59th overall pick in the second round, Minnesota then drafted LSU guard Ed Ingram and followed with Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah in the third round.

