Urgency and rehabilitation ahead of Drug Take Back Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day. You can get rid of extra medicine sitting around your house by dropping it off at a few places around the area.

The risk of those drugs getting into the wrong hands is higher now than ever before.

According to DHEC, nearly 50 percent of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends.

Saturday is the chance for an overdue spring cleaning.

“Given their design, we know that within two prescription cycles, the human body will be biologically and mentally dependent on the medication,” said Christian Fraziar, executive director, Focus on Recovery Augusta.

Focus on Recovery Augusta says they’ll be lending free info on how to get help.

“We’re kind of like 411 for recovery resources. It’s just about educating people where to go and meet those individuals who are doing the collections, and why it’s important,” said Fraziar.

They provide free counseling, needle disposal, and connection to resources to get people the specialized assistance they need.

They say the issue continues to escalate.

“Last year, we eclipsed 100,000 overdose deaths in America. Just making sure we’re eliminating availability. It’s the safest option,” said Fraziar.

Drop-off Locations 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Drug stores in Richmond, Columbia counties

Clyburn Center Primary Care- Aiken

Grovetown Walgreens or CVS

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Substation.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.