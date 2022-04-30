Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Urgency and rehabilitation ahead of Drug Take Back Day

By Craig Allison
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day. You can get rid of extra medicine sitting around your house by dropping it off at a few places around the area.

The risk of those drugs getting into the wrong hands is higher now than ever before.

According to DHEC, nearly 50 percent of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends.

MORE | Drug Take Back Day promotes environmental and personal safety, pharmacists say

Saturday is the chance for an overdue spring cleaning.

“Given their design, we know that within two prescription cycles, the human body will be biologically and mentally dependent on the medication,” said Christian Fraziar, executive director, Focus on Recovery Augusta.

Focus on Recovery Augusta says they’ll be lending free info on how to get help.

“We’re kind of like 411 for recovery resources. It’s just about educating people where to go and meet those individuals who are doing the collections, and why it’s important,” said Fraziar.

MORE | ‘This is a war’: Drone-delivered contraband on the rise in South Carolina prisons

They provide free counseling, needle disposal, and connection to resources to get people the specialized assistance they need.

They say the issue continues to escalate.

“Last year, we eclipsed 100,000 overdose deaths in America. Just making sure we’re eliminating availability. It’s the safest option,” said Fraziar.

Drop-off Locations 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

  • Drug stores in Richmond, Columbia counties
  • Clyburn Center Primary Care- Aiken
  • Grovetown Walgreens or CVS
  • Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Substation.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cabela Drive and Riverwatch Parkway accident
Coroner called to hospital after Riverwatch Parkway accident
Scott Hooker
Sex complaint isn’t 1st time this teacher’s been in trouble
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Coroner identifies driver killed in crash near Trenton
North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Gunfire erupts during North Augusta road-rage incident
Scott Hooker
Burke County school let accused teacher go back to work

Latest News

Hit & Run - March 2022
Hit & Run - March 2022
The Hub
Organizations work to improve literacy at the Hub for Community Innovation
Organizations work to improve literacy at the Hub
Organizations work to improve literacy at the Hub
Local Drug Take Back programs
Local Drug Take Back programs