Man indicted in death of local Washington County teacher

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect has been indicted in reference to the death of local teacher Tina Prince.

Sheriff Joel Cochran says Aaron Adams was indicted on Tuesday and faces seven charges: 1 count of felony concealing the death of another, and 6 counts of felony making false statements.

Adams was arrested in June of 2021 following the Prince’s remains being found off a rural Sandersville road.

The first-grade-teacher was last seen by family on May 28, 2021 leaving a local Mexican restaurant. According to family she had left dinner to take a phone call and never came back.

Surveillance photos later showed Prince at a local convenience store after she left the restaurant.

These images show Tina Prince at a Sandersville convenience store — after she vanished.

“She just vanished,” Sheriff Joel Cochran said at the time.

The Sheriff’s Office says Prince was later seen at a Walmart with Aaron Adams, and her body was ultimately found about 17 minutes away from the store.

The investigation sight where crews found the body of Tina Prince.

We have reached out to the Washington County Coroner’s Office to learn her official cause of death, and are waiting to hear back. So far, no one has been charged with murder in this case.

Sheriff Cochran says the indictment will be filed with the Superior Court on Monday.

