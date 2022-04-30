Submit Photos/Videos
Steelers grab Georgia WR George Pickens in 2nd round

Georgia star wide receiver George Pickens will need surgery after suffering an ACL injury in practice Tuesday, UGA Athletics confirms.(WTOC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their youth movement on offense, selecting Georgia wide receiver George Pickens in the second round of the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Pickens should help the Steelers deal with the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster to Kansas City. Pickens joins a group that includes Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and Ray-Ray McCloud.

Pickens missed most of the 2021 season after injuring his knee last spring but returned to help the Bulldogs to a national title.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

