Steelers grab Georgia WR George Pickens in 2nd round
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their youth movement on offense, selecting Georgia wide receiver George Pickens in the second round of the NFL draft.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Pickens should help the Steelers deal with the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster to Kansas City. Pickens joins a group that includes Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and Ray-Ray McCloud.
Pickens missed most of the 2021 season after injuring his knee last spring but returned to help the Bulldogs to a national title.
