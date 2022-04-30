Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

One dead after motorcycle accident in Waynesboro

One dead after a motorcycle accident in Waynesboro.
One dead after a motorcycle accident in Waynesboro.(ARC Images)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -A motorcycle rider died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 25, according to Captain Randall Norman, Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received the report around 7:15 p.m.

Georgia State Patrol responded, and the investigation was turned over to them.

MORE | Gunfire erupts during North Augusta road-rage incident

We reached out to the Burke County coroner and received this response: “At this time, I am not prepared to make a statement.”

Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cabela Drive and Riverwatch Parkway accident
Coroner called to hospital after Riverwatch Parkway accident
Scott Hooker
Sex complaint isn’t 1st time this teacher’s been in trouble
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Coroner identifies driver killed in crash near Trenton
North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Gunfire erupts during North Augusta road-rage incident
Scott Hooker
Burke County school let accused teacher go back to work

Latest News

PictureThis app
What the Tech: PictureThis app identifies your plants
Park Augusta
Happening This Weekend: ‘Stop the Violence’ rally in Augusta
'Stop the Violence' rally in Augusta
'Stop the Violence' rally in Augusta
downtown Augusta
Is the pandemic over? We asked a local health expert to find out