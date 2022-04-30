One dead after motorcycle accident in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -A motorcycle rider died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 25, according to Captain Randall Norman, Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received the report around 7:15 p.m.

Georgia State Patrol responded, and the investigation was turned over to them.

We reached out to the Burke County coroner and received this response: “At this time, I am not prepared to make a statement.”

