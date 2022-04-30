Submit Photos/Videos
LEADING OFF: Braves rookie Elder starts back home in Texas

Braves survive in 13 innings over Reds.(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(AP) - Braves rookie right-hander Bryce Elder will be at home in Texas when he starts the middle game of a three-game series against the Rangers.

A fifth-round draft pick out of the University of Texas in 2020, Elder grew up in Decatur, Texas, which is only about an hour drive from Globe Life Field. Elder is 1-2 with a 4.30 ERA. He will make his fourth big league start Saturday. He grew up going to games at the old Rangers stadium across the street.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

