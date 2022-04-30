Submit Photos/Videos
Finally, a 2nd QB drafted: Cincinnati’s Ridder to Atlanta

Desmond Ridder
Desmond Ridder(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — It took 42 selections Friday before a second quarterback was taken in the NFL draft. And it was a proven commodity in college, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder.

A full 54 spots after Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh went 20th to the Steelers on Thursday night, Ridder was taken by Atlanta. The Falcons traded longtime starter Matt Ryan to Indianapolis in the offseason and they have Marcus Mariota as the potential starter. Ridder, who led a non-Power Five team to the College Football Playoff for the first time, has a skill set that’s been compared to Mariota’s.

This is the first draft since 2000 that only one quarterback went in the first two rounds: Pickett this year, Chad Pennington to the Jets back then.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

